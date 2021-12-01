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12 1 21 CEOs leaving LIBERALS tuning into MAXWELL CA cities go SANCTUARY STAY STRONG PRAY
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30 views • December 02, 2021
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Coreys Digs
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/exploiting-transgenders-part-4-manufacturing-a-reality/
Delta Omicron
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HELP in video
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Florida is still strong
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Dr. Says 25% increase in heart attacks
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2682
Conquering tyranny video
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6034
FB tried to take down Trump
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6044
Fed judge rejects DOD claim that Pfizer EUA and Cominrnaty are interchangeable
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6042
CA city declares sanctuary city
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6039
Data dump on Pfizer
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2699
Omicron was gates vid game
https://t.me/FunPilled/1526
Escape from Covid camp
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Machines marke of beast
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/36567
Trump Interview
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
—————————
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
——————————e
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Last Planet
Song by Roman P
https://artlist.io/song/9318/last-planet?search=last-planet
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Coreys Digs
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/exploiting-transgenders-part-4-manufacturing-a-reality/
Delta Omicron
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/20218
Dandelion can help from COVID
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/20217
HELP in video
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/20209
Florida is still strong
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2680
Dr. Says 25% increase in heart attacks
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2682
Conquering tyranny video
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6034
FB tried to take down Trump
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6044
Fed judge rejects DOD claim that Pfizer EUA and Cominrnaty are interchangeable
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6042
CA city declares sanctuary city
https://t.me/LibertyOverwatchChannel/6039
Data dump on Pfizer
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2699
Omicron was gates vid game
https://t.me/FunPilled/1526
Escape from Covid camp
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5221
Machines marke of beast
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/36567
Trump Interview
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/56744
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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