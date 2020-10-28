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Banned From YouTube America's Frontline Doctors Hold 2nd Summit In DC
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117 views • October 28, 2020
The second White Coat Summit was held in Washington D.C. October 16-17, 2020. Its purpose was to have
frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create
alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early
treatment.
Original link can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/stream/
Summit videos can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/summit2/
frontline doctors talk directly to the American public, educate and inform policy leaders, and create
alliances to enable physicians to heal our nation. Its emphasis was on the proven success of early
treatment.
Original link can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/stream/
Summit videos can be found here: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/summit2/
Keywords
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