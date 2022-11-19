Optimize for Life - "Optimize Your Muscular System”

oin Dick Nunez, exercise physiologist and Jay Sutliffe, professor &
registered dietitian as they discuss how to strengthen your muscular
system.
Also with a segment by Chloe Sutliffe, BS, LMT - Shares how to make a
wonderful healthy one dish meal.
Dick and Lisa Nunez show us simple exercises to strengthen the triceps.
