🚨Moment Bangkok Skyscraper Collapses from Earthquake - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Powerful Earthquake Hits Thailand and Myanmar, Bangkok Skyscraper Collapses
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, followed by a 6.4 aftershock. In Bangkok, a 30-story building under construction collapsed, trapping at least 43 workers. Authorities have declared a state of emergency as rescue efforts continue.