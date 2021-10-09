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Gerald Celente: Dragflation Inflation Is Up, Interest Rates Up, Economy Goes Down [08.10.2021]
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200 views • October 09, 2021
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What's Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
17,188 views Streamed live 20 hours ago
Gerald Celente
149K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wEMjebEADHo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
17,188 views Streamed live 20 hours ago
Gerald Celente
149K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wEMjebEADHo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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