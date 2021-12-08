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World war has been declared and God has urged me to share more information with you.
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2 views • December 08, 2021
World war has been declared and God has urged me to share more information with you. Side note to Alex, I watched your Sunday episode and to hear you stand up to Trump and hope you continue is good...God told me not to give up on you.
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