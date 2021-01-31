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Message from God (Tell my people in America...)
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80 views • January 31, 2021
Thus says the Lord:
Tell my people in America
that my plan for Israel and
America has not yet been
fulfilled and that what is
written must be fulfilled
and that I will accomplish
what I set out to do.
I protect you and guide
you along the path you
must walk.
I have commanded my
angels to protect you
from evil. I am with you
and I will not leave you.
So do not be afraid and
do not be dismayed.
I will fulfill all my will.
And about my anointed,
about Trump.
He will fulfill my will and
fulfill my purpose.
None of my words will
be delayed any longer.
Trust me, I am still on
my throne and I have
power over the nations.
I’m coming
very, very, very soon.
Be prepared and prepare
for my arrival.
Thus says the Lord God,
eternal and faithful, He
who is, was, and who is
to come, the Almighty.
Tell my people in America
that my plan for Israel and
America has not yet been
fulfilled and that what is
written must be fulfilled
and that I will accomplish
what I set out to do.
I protect you and guide
you along the path you
must walk.
I have commanded my
angels to protect you
from evil. I am with you
and I will not leave you.
So do not be afraid and
do not be dismayed.
I will fulfill all my will.
And about my anointed,
about Trump.
He will fulfill my will and
fulfill my purpose.
None of my words will
be delayed any longer.
Trust me, I am still on
my throne and I have
power over the nations.
I’m coming
very, very, very soon.
Be prepared and prepare
for my arrival.
Thus says the Lord God,
eternal and faithful, He
who is, was, and who is
to come, the Almighty.
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