Message from God (Tell my people in America...)

Thus says the Lord:



Tell my people in America

that my plan for Israel and

America has not yet been

fulfilled and that what is

written must be fulfilled

and that I will accomplish

what I set out to do.

I protect you and guide

you along the path you

must walk.

I have commanded my

angels to protect you

from evil. I am with you

and I will not leave you.

So do not be afraid and

do not be dismayed.

I will fulfill all my will.

And about my anointed,

about Trump.

He will fulfill my will and

fulfill my purpose.

None of my words will

be delayed any longer.

Trust me, I am still on

my throne and I have

power over the nations.

I’m coming

very, very, very soon.

Be prepared and prepare

for my arrival.

Thus says the Lord God,

eternal and faithful, He

who is, was, and who is

to come, the Almighty.