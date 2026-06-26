THE BASEMENT BIO LABS: The Pandemic Profiteers Are Planning Again





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7bpua8-the-bio-lab-bombshell-cdcs-1.2b-pfizer-payout-and-why-your-sunscreen-is-kil.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v





A freezer labeled Ebola. Humanized mice. SARS-CoV-2 samples. Fake Covid test kits. All discovered in somebody's garage in Reedley, California. And the same individual was linked to another lab in Las Vegas, where mysterious vials made people sick just by walking inside.





The bio labs are everywhere—government-funded, NGO-run, and hidden in basements and garages across America. And no one is holding them accountable.





In this urgent exposé, Nicolas Hulscher reveals the terrifying truth: the pandemic profiteering complex wants another pandemic. Bill Gates giggles about bioterror. Albert Bourla called Covid a "trial run." The World Health Organization says it's "a matter of if, not when." They're telling us what they plan to do—while continuing to build the weapons to do it.





Over 300 confirmed lab leaks since 2001. Lyme disease originated miles from a Plum Island bioweapons lab. Bird flu jumped to dolphins and cows for the first time in history. The patterns are undeniable. The coincidences are not coincidences.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.