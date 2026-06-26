BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BASEMENT BIO LABS: The Pandemic Profiteers Are Planning Again
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
148 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • Yesterday

THE BASEMENT BIO LABS: The Pandemic Profiteers Are Planning Again


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7bpua8-the-bio-lab-bombshell-cdcs-1.2b-pfizer-payout-and-why-your-sunscreen-is-kil.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v


A freezer labeled Ebola. Humanized mice. SARS-CoV-2 samples. Fake Covid test kits. All discovered in somebody's garage in Reedley, California. And the same individual was linked to another lab in Las Vegas, where mysterious vials made people sick just by walking inside.


The bio labs are everywhere—government-funded, NGO-run, and hidden in basements and garages across America. And no one is holding them accountable.


In this urgent exposé, Nicolas Hulscher reveals the terrifying truth: the pandemic profiteering complex wants another pandemic. Bill Gates giggles about bioterror. Albert Bourla called Covid a "trial run." The World Health Organization says it's "a matter of if, not when." They're telling us what they plan to do—while continuing to build the weapons to do it.


Over 300 confirmed lab leaks since 2001. Lyme disease originated miles from a Plum Island bioweapons lab. Bird flu jumped to dolphins and cows for the first time in history. The patterns are undeniable. The coincidences are not coincidences.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
reedley biolab seizedebola samples foundlas vegas biolab linkedhumanized mice sars-cov-2basement biolabs garagespandemic profiteering complexbill gates bioterror laughalbert bourla trial runwho tedros next pandemicplum island lyme diseaseh5n1 usda lab origin300 lab leaks since 2001gain of function experimentsbird flu dolphin infectioncriminal investigations needed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep deprivation and relationship insecurity: A hidden link that could wreak havoc on your health

Sleep deprivation and relationship insecurity: A hidden link that could wreak havoc on your health

Ava Grace
Meta-Analysis Finds Multicomponent Exercise Improves Bone Density in Men Over 45

Meta-Analysis Finds Multicomponent Exercise Improves Bone Density in Men Over 45

Morgan S. Verity
Kabocha squash vs. sweet potatoes: Calorie counts clash with nutrient density in diet debate

Kabocha squash vs. sweet potatoes: Calorie counts clash with nutrient density in diet debate

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Study reveals the power of SPICES in addressing metabolic issues

Study reveals the power of SPICES in addressing metabolic issues

Jacob Thomas
Analysis: Ancient Chinese herb berberine found to alter gut bacteria

Analysis: Ancient Chinese herb berberine found to alter gut bacteria

Ramon Tomey
Bodyweight Exercises That Strengthen the Core Similar to a Plank

Bodyweight Exercises That Strengthen the Core Similar to a Plank

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy