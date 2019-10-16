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Cape Ann, a novel
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23 views • October 16, 2019
Jeremy Callahan is an ex-cop turned schoolteacher. He lives in the small seaside town of Rockport, Massachusetts, located in the heart of Cape Ann. His best friend is Brian Walden, a CEO of a software company located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. One night Brian is gunned down in front of Jeremy by an apparent drive-by-shooting. Jeremy utilizes his law enforcement background to embark on a mission to find out who murdered his friend. While on the trail he runs into the FBI, Securities and Exchange Commission and into the arms of a beautiful new Harbormaster named Carrie.
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