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Fighting For Freedom In Unity We Are Stronger Together - Michael Southwood with Jason Liosatos
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100 views • October 27, 2021
My talk with Michael Southwood Founder of The Unity Group about ending political tyranny and creating freedom and prosperity for everyone https://www.theunitygroup.co.za/
Order Root Clean Slate detox here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Order Root Clean Slate detox here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Become a Patron of Jason's work https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings and Prints https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
New Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's organic clothes range https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
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