What Does The Scripture Say About Music?
Community Service Radio
Published a day ago
Shabbat Shalom, Today's Ask Seek and Knock Study is: "What Does The Scripture Say About Music?" Thank you for joining us for today's study. We will be live on Rumble, and we can chat there today at 1PM Eastern Time.

We will assemble today, June 17th, at 4pm. To do so, you can click on the Jitsi Meet link above.
[24] And let us be concerned for one another in order to stir up love and good works, [25] not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging, and so much more as you see the day coming near. (Hebrews 10:24-25 [TS2009])
[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

If you want more information, go to kmsr1700am.com

