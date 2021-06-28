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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1640 - Jack Milton - Report on the crime
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40 views • June 28, 2021
Jack was relaxing inside his home, when the group knocked on his door and asked for directions to a local park. However, as soon as Jack began talking, the group forced their way inside and began to beat him with several blunt objects, before stealing his wallet and fleeing the scene.
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