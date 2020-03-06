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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1821 - Tuesday - March 03, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/yAGD1bTF0_0
If Sleepy Joe Biden Wins Super-Thursday, Will He Recite The "Declaration of Depends"? #1821 - 6PM
If Sleepy Joe Biden Wins Super-Thursday, Will He Recite The “Declaration of Depends”? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/bZ9B30qmMzy
Democrats must not select Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as their presidential nominee, warned Moe Vela, former senior adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and president of the Vela Group, on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host John Hayward.
“[Bernie Sanders] will be disastrous for down-ballot races,” said Vela of a possible Democrat presidential nomination for the Vermont senator. “From sheriff to school board to mayor, all the way up to the U.S. Senate and the House, he will be absolutely disastrous for down-ballot Democratic races.”
If Sleepy Joe Biden Wins Super-Thursday, Will He Recite The “Declaration of Depends”? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/bZ9B30qmMzy
GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover is a dynamic producer, comedian, writer and pundit with a list of credits spanning feature film, radio, television, print and stage. Rodney Lee currently produces specials for NewsMax Media appearing on DirectTV, DishTV, Comcast and most other cable outlets. Rodney’s latest hit - “American Moses: The Charlton Heston Story” is currently the number one rated show on NewsMax TV. Also, the new season of; “Stand-up Trump” returns in March with a brand new episode: “Collusion Delusion.” Rodney’s list of political clients reads like a who’s who, and includes 3 years as speech writer for the great Herman Cain – through his 2012 presidential run. In addition, Rodney Lee has won over three dozen film festival awards worldwide, including Best Screenplay at the San Diego and Oxford International Film Festivals, Best Feature at the Palm Beach International Film Festival and screenings at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
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