Unboxing my Cricut Explore Air II

I got my Cricut Explore Air II online after going on hip2save’s website and getting a coupon code. As of today, March 20, 2019, it is still there at this link https://hip2save.com/2019/02/27/cricut-explore-air-2-bundles-as-low-as-215-99-shipped-regularly-419/
I got this bundle https://shop.cricut.com/en_us/machines/cricut-explore-family/cricut-explore-air-2/cricut-explore-airtm-2-raspberry-everything-bundle.html. I also got Cricut access for the year for a discounted price as I was checking out of the Cricut site.
This is the video Willem and I did of the unboxing and showing what is included in the package.
I also bought more mats from Amazon here https://amzn.to/2ULcbCb that I will show on future videos, they work just the same as the Cricut ones. I have used them with my mom making lots of cards.
I bought more vinyl from Oracal here https://amzn.to/2FhLqhY, I bought the 30 pack so I would have lots of options. And I also bought their white gloss https://amzn.to/2JqVJFV
and black gloss https://amzn.to/2HyxROT, both of those are 10 foot rolls so they should last a long time. And a few other items I needed such as more transfer tape I got here https://amzn.to/2TnbLjM from Oracal as well and a roll of copper vinyl, I hope to use as accents in my kitchen renovation here https://amzn.to/2TnuY53.
I also thought I could use some heat transfer vinyl for making T-shirts so I picked up some on Amazon from another company that had good reviews but I haven’t tried it yet, I got black https://amzn.to/2WgkPc9 and white https://amzn.to/2TSoiQH from the same company, XPCARE.
NOTE: All of these Amazon links are my affiliate links which means, at no cost to you, my family will make a small commission if you buy using these links. Thanks for the support.
