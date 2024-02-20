Palestine at the ICJ: Israel cannot have right of veto over Palestinian self-determination
'Palestinian statehood is not dependent on the approval of Israel', Palestine's lawyer Prof Philippe Sands KC told the International Court of Justice today at another landmark case against Israel.
The lawyer added that, in terms of international law, 'the occupier does not and cannot have a right of veto over the self-determination of the Palestinian people.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.