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Watch Joe Biden Fall Down Three Times and China's Reaction
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500 views • March 20, 2021
Watch Joe Biden Fall Down Three Times and China's Reaction
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's weak frame tumbling on the Air Force One steps as China calls America weak in a meeting with Biden's Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605536553f377651c6b1e60b
Alex Jones breaks down Biden's weak frame tumbling on the Air Force One steps as China calls America weak in a meeting with Biden's Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605536553f377651c6b1e60b
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