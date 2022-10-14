US Launches a New US Strategy for the Arctic To Counter Threats Posed by China and Russia in the Region

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497526
Summary：10/12/2022 The US launched a new US strategy for the Arctic to counter threats posed by China and Russia in the region. It is evidence of growing tensions with China and Russia for control of the region. The U.S. sees China's advance in the region as a major threat
