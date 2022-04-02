© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona-measures: Lawsuit for genocide filed in The Hague
Follow
4
Share
Report
162 views • April 02, 2022
A female lawyer and seven other prosecutors accuse 16 high-ranking elites, such as Bill and Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak, of genocide. In a stunning indictment to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, they accuse them of numerous violations of the Nuremberg Code and various crimes against humanity.
✓ www.kla.tv/22120
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/22120
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.