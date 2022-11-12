"Sparta" showed UAVs Hunting for the UKR Enemy on the Outskirts of Avdeevka.

"Sparta" showed footage of our UAVs hunting for the enemy on the outskirts of Avdeevka.
The system of trenches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is spread to the north of the settlement Opytnoe , the capture of which became known the day before.
One of the most powerful fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was taken by the soldiers of Sparta, the 1st Slavic brigade and artillerymen of the 238th brigade.
