BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Siemens Espionage Prosecutor & Firm's Spain CEO Die 20 Days Apart In A 314 π Ritual
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1586 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 2 weeks ago

Judeo-Masonic Gematria:

'2025 Hudson River Helicopter crash" = 322 (English Ordinal)


20 Days (or 480 hours). Before Siemens Spain CEO’s Fatal Helicopter Crash, US Attorney Who Oversaw Espionage Case Against.


I say it's a 99.9% chance this was a "Judeo-Masonic 314 Pi Sacrifice Ritual." If you don't understand what or why I'm saying this, watch every "TWA Flight 800" documentary you can find to jar your memory.


Six people were on board the helicopter. Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the occupants of the helicopter were a family of five from Barcelona, Spain, consisting of Siemens Spain's president Agustín Escobar, his wife Mercè Camprubí Montal, and their three children aged 4, 8, and 10. The pilot was 36 year old Navy veteran Seankese Johnson. The last thing the victims' saw plummeting to Earth was the 80 foot tall Judeo-Masonic NWO, "Water's Soul, sculpture."


Global CANCER is the ⦿ Judeo-Masonic Mafia (aka: Jews + Freemasons = "G"angsters)


The Common Factors...

--------------------------------------

⦿ Judaism = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Germans = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Fascist = 322 (Satanic)

--------------------------------------

⦿ Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)


It's all "encoded" in their "Kabbalah Gematria" G.O.D.S. Codes (Gold, Oil, Drugs & Slaves). ⦿ GLOBAL CANCER ➤ Jews + Freemasons = "G"angsters.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
siemensagustin escobarjessica amber
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy