New video of a strike on the US base in Erbil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another video of a strike on the US base in Erbil. Capital of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Adding: UAE Ministry of Defense says it's repelling a barrage of Iranian missiles.
There's a combined Hezbollah and Iran attack on Israel, which is interesting.
Explosions were reported in Riyadh, presumably the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has been targeted.