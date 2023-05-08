Create New Account
The Red Flag Waves Over Berlin - Cinematic Recreation movie clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

The Red Flag waves over Berlin. Cinematic recreation

The image for video thumbnail is Yevgeni Khaldei's iconic image of the raising of the Red Flag on the Reichstag when Berlin fell to the Soviet troops. I had to trim the photo to fit well. This photo and others by him were recently sold at Bonham's auction in Dec. 2014.

(2015) - The Battle of Berlin Scene (1/10) | Movieclips on YouTube

CLIP DESCRIPTION: Leo (Tom Hardy) helps lead his fellow soldiers to victory in the Battle of Berlin. FILM DESCRIPTION: Based on the best selling novel, this action thriller set in 1953 Soviet Russia details an exiled secret police agent (Tom Hardy) relentlessly hunting for a serial killer who targets young boys. His investigation reveals an unsettling coverup and conspiracy, pitting him against the ruthless government agents behind it.

CREDITS: TM & © Lionsgate (2015) Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Fares Fares, Tom Hardy Director: Daniel Espinosa Producers: Sarah Johnson Redlich, Ridley Scott, David Minkowski, Greg Shapiro, Matthew Stillman, Molly Conners, Hoyt David Morgan, Adam Merims, Michael Schaefer, Maria Cestone, Elishia Holmes, Douglas Urbanski

Screenwriters: Richard Price, Tom Rob Smith

WHO ARE WE? The MOVIECLIPS channel is the largest collection of licensed movie clips on the web. Here you will find unforgettable moments, scenes and lines from all your favorite films. Made by movie fans, for movie fans.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

