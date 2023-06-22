The Age of Christ

1Thess lesson #103. Most Christians are confused about the 2nd Advent of Jesus Christ. HE first returns at the Battle of Armageddon as the warrior-king and then engages in the Baptism of Fire. The 1,000 years of perfection under King Jesus on earth still gives birth to rebellion at the end of the Millenium. The 1,000 years is a throw-back to the original time of the Garden, yet mankind left to their own freedom and arrogance will buck against God's authority.