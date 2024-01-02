The Weapon to End all Weapons ~ TV ~ Followed by Cinema & Radio

The real weapon of mass destruction is Television. Along with Radio and cinema TV has been used to socially program our world and lower the human mind to infantile, animalistic levels in a short 3 generations. Claim back a higher mind as it cannot be programmed.

Episode 079 - October 2017

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/