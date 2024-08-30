© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation | "When You Read the Revelation, That's About Jesus Coming Back. It Lays It All Out Written 2,000 Years Ago. The Mark of the Beast. You Won't Be Able to Buy or Sell. Today In 2024 We Know About CBDCs." - John Rich
Watch the Original John Rich & Russell Brand Interview HERE: https://rumble.com/v5c2zh1-kamalageddon-kamalas-empty-promises-dnc-finale-speech-reaction-with-john-ri.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp