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Dream From The Lord: "MENE, MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN - GOD HAS NUMBERED THE DAYS OF YOUR KINGDOM - DESTRUCTION WILL COME WITH GREAT STRENGTH AND POWER!!"
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197 views • February 01, 2021
Ok - JEN'S DREAM: I am in my grandmother's bedroom with my grandmother and sister. (I admired my grandmother. She was a strong country woman who was very self sufficient. I felt safe with her there as a child because the bedroom was stricly her space.) My sister and I were young girls. I was talking to my grandmother when I suddenly start speaking loudly in tongues . My sister grabs me from behind and holds me in a hug. I am still speaking in tongues. In the dream i understand that some words I am speaking are Italian. I scream a blood curlding scream and keep speaking in tongues.
Then I stop speaking & the scene changed - I now see words written on a stone wall. I start reading the words but I do not read or remember all the words. It started with "I taught you all knowledge and understanding myself but now I am going to shake the world and everything in it". The people I saw were all dressed as in Biblical times clothing. There were now people and Roman soldiers listening and the soldiers were amused at the writing on the wall. One Roman soldier was standing in front of a stone fortress. Everything started shaking. The fortress wall behind the soldier fell, and a gigantic elephant walked out with huge tusks. It stabbed a soldier thru with a tusk in the back, lifts him up off the ground, and begins to shake its head violently so that the man (who is still alive for the moment) is now bleeding profusely and then his body rips right apart from the shaking, which of course kills him. Then everyone is running away from the elephant trying to hide. A teenage girl runs into a large tent to hide from elephant. She goes into a inner room within the tent and sits down. A young man comes in and sees her and because The Lord was not angry with either of them, He starts speaking to them gently - but then I wake up.
(EXPLAIN FIRST FRUITS CONNECTION)
Kathy said: The Wall clearly is reminiscent of "the writing on the wall" in Daniel chapter 5. So we got "MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN" -- "GOD HAS NUMBERED THE DAYS OF YOUR KINGDOM" -- AND - (EVERYTHING WAS STIRRED UP IN THE DREAM) WHICH MEANS "TO FEEL STRONG EMOTION AND A DESIRE TO DO SOMETHING" - AND - ELEPHANT MEANS "GREAT POWER, STRENGTH, NOTHING STOPS THEM, NEVER FORGET
A WHITE ELEPHANT CAME INTO DAN'S MIND JUST THIS MORNING
THE WHITE ELEPHANT REPRESENTS MYANMAR WHICH IS JUST HAVING A MILITARY COUP AS WE SPEAK!
__________________________________
AND THIS MORNING - Susan saw this article:
"Italy permanently halts arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE"
-------Italy has halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to their involvement in the Yemen conflict, making permanent an 18-month temporary suspension.
“Today I am announcing that the government has revoked the authorisations under way for the export of missiles and aircraft bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.
“[This is] an act that we considered due, a clear message of peace coming from our country. For us, respect for human rights is an unbreakable commitment,” said Di Maio, who did not mention Yemen but had referenced the conflict there when he ordered the initial suspension in July 2019.
____________________________________
Along with this we have what Jen said was in the dream: " I taught you all knowledge and understanding myself but now I am going to shake the world and everything in it"
RISE OF THE FALSE PROPHET
Jennifer commented: on the stone fortress behind the Roman soldier with the Giant elephant behind the fortress. I think the fortress is Jerusalem. The elephant represents great power and strength and was behind the fortress wall.
Susan had a thought that maybe its related to persecution because of how things were in Jesus time
________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Then I stop speaking & the scene changed - I now see words written on a stone wall. I start reading the words but I do not read or remember all the words. It started with "I taught you all knowledge and understanding myself but now I am going to shake the world and everything in it". The people I saw were all dressed as in Biblical times clothing. There were now people and Roman soldiers listening and the soldiers were amused at the writing on the wall. One Roman soldier was standing in front of a stone fortress. Everything started shaking. The fortress wall behind the soldier fell, and a gigantic elephant walked out with huge tusks. It stabbed a soldier thru with a tusk in the back, lifts him up off the ground, and begins to shake its head violently so that the man (who is still alive for the moment) is now bleeding profusely and then his body rips right apart from the shaking, which of course kills him. Then everyone is running away from the elephant trying to hide. A teenage girl runs into a large tent to hide from elephant. She goes into a inner room within the tent and sits down. A young man comes in and sees her and because The Lord was not angry with either of them, He starts speaking to them gently - but then I wake up.
(EXPLAIN FIRST FRUITS CONNECTION)
Kathy said: The Wall clearly is reminiscent of "the writing on the wall" in Daniel chapter 5. So we got "MENE MENE TEKEL UPHARSIN" -- "GOD HAS NUMBERED THE DAYS OF YOUR KINGDOM" -- AND - (EVERYTHING WAS STIRRED UP IN THE DREAM) WHICH MEANS "TO FEEL STRONG EMOTION AND A DESIRE TO DO SOMETHING" - AND - ELEPHANT MEANS "GREAT POWER, STRENGTH, NOTHING STOPS THEM, NEVER FORGET
A WHITE ELEPHANT CAME INTO DAN'S MIND JUST THIS MORNING
THE WHITE ELEPHANT REPRESENTS MYANMAR WHICH IS JUST HAVING A MILITARY COUP AS WE SPEAK!
__________________________________
AND THIS MORNING - Susan saw this article:
"Italy permanently halts arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE"
-------Italy has halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to their involvement in the Yemen conflict, making permanent an 18-month temporary suspension.
“Today I am announcing that the government has revoked the authorisations under way for the export of missiles and aircraft bombs to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.
“[This is] an act that we considered due, a clear message of peace coming from our country. For us, respect for human rights is an unbreakable commitment,” said Di Maio, who did not mention Yemen but had referenced the conflict there when he ordered the initial suspension in July 2019.
____________________________________
Along with this we have what Jen said was in the dream: " I taught you all knowledge and understanding myself but now I am going to shake the world and everything in it"
RISE OF THE FALSE PROPHET
Jennifer commented: on the stone fortress behind the Roman soldier with the Giant elephant behind the fortress. I think the fortress is Jerusalem. The elephant represents great power and strength and was behind the fortress wall.
Susan had a thought that maybe its related to persecution because of how things were in Jesus time
________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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