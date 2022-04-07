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A WARNING FROM THE PAST ABOUT FUTURE TECHNOLOGIES, RUDOLPH STEINER
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Thanks to CJ BLAZEN INFO for making this video, that I'm sharing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7twa1wlPKb0&;ab_channel=CJBLAZENINFO

A warning from the past Rudolph Steiner! The effects of wireless SMOG on living organisms! Do you ever wonder what it could be doing to you?

- Navigating the matrix as A Passionate skywatcher...seeking his face!
“The sky is just the beginning, no limits!”

"The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell

🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZEN INFO: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rn...

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I have since been locked out of my acct.

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