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CBDCs and the Bank Of International Settlements - #547
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
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65 views • July 17, 2023

I'm back in the form of audio with a fresh episode of Tech and Things. This time, we're unraveling the enigmatic world of Central Bank Digital Currencies, aka CBDCs, and the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). We'll wade through the murky waters of global CBDCs, looking at their revolutionary potential and the storm of concerns surrounding them.

Join me as I guide you through the labyrinth of blockchain's impact on social media and offer a final sneak peek into the intricacies of my own crypto portfolio and investment journey. We'll also dive headfirst into the deep end of the latest BIS report on CBDCs, shining a light on the brave new world of physical asset tokenization and its tangled ties with privacy and freedom. It's time for a mind-expanding journey through the digital landscape!


Chapter Summary:

Intro (0:00)

Sponsor: ApexOne.AI (2:18)

What’s the focus of the podcast? (4:06)

Initial thoughts on Threads (6:45)

How I’m using social media. (11:31)

Banks allowed to hold up to 2% of Crypto (13:57)

Global CBDC Tracking Map (16:14)

Banks and Cryptocurrency (20:43)

What are the pros and cons of having one financial system? (22:30)

Bank of International Settlements report (24:39)

Sponsor: ApexOne.Ai #2 (28:20)

Outro (28:36)


You can sign up for ApexOne.AI via my link here: https://apexone.ai/en/invite/RQZXYCNBVS

*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*


👥 Support Me & Follow Me Elsewhere 👥

👉 http://www.scottcbusiness.com


This was sponsored by ApexOne. You can sign up for ApexOne.AI via my link here: https://apexone.ai/en/invite/RQZXYCNBVS #Apexoneai #Apexone #Apex



#ScottCunningham #TechAndThings #CBDCs #BIS #BRICSCurrency #BlockchainSocialMedia #CryptoPortfolio #InvestmentJourney #BISReport #AssetTokenization #DigitalPrivacy #DigitalFreedom #CryptoInsights #TechTrends

Keywords
bank of international settlementsdigital freedomcbdcscentral bank digital currenciesdigital privacybrics currencyscott cunninghamtech and thingsblockchain social mediacrypto portfolioinvestment journeybis reportphysical asset tokenization
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy