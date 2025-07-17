Israel at EMERGENCY UNSC session on Syria

Deputy Rep. says meeting convened in ‘politically motivated move to condemn Israel'

'While ignoring brutal massacre being carried out on Syria’s people’

Don't fall for another deception from Israel! - Cynthia

Adding:

David’s Corridor: Israel’s plan to carve up Syria?

🌏 David’s Corridor is a reported Israeli plan to seize control of a large swathe of land along Syria’s eastern border

🌏 This corridor would run all the way from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to the Euphrates river in the Kurdish-controlled northeast of Syria

🌏 The corridor aligns with the plan for a ‘Greater Israel’ to spread the borders of the Jewish state “from the Nile to the Euphrates"

🌏 The idea of David’s Corridor is being discussed by outlets such as The Cradle and The New Arab, as Israel continues to encroach on Syria’s southern territories and insists on complete demilitarization of the land

🌏 Such a move may further stoke the fragmentation of Syria by violating Syrian sovereignty and potentially flirting with Kurdish separatism, which fits into the Yinon Plan – a scheme to fragment and Balkanize Israel’s Arab neighbor states.