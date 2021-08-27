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French Citizens Boycott Vaccine Passports
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21 views • August 27, 2021
"French citizens boycott vaccine passports by eating right in front of nearly empty, vaxx-only bars and restaurants.
"What a great way to protest, it shows the restaurant owners that business is right there Infront of their eyes and puts off the vaccinated from wanting to dine there.
"Unfortunately the business owners who support these measures (despite being caught between a rock and a hard place) need to be taught a hard lesson.
"The marketplace will punish you (and rightly so) your businesses will be destroyed if you don’t stand up to these measures and simply refuse to enforce them.
"Covid is 5G radiation poisoning. Lets expose this truth on fb. We need warriors to join the fb group and fight there too: https://m.facebook.com/groups/2009416795874901?group_view_referrer=search"
Source: https://t.me/covidvaccineexemption
"What a great way to protest, it shows the restaurant owners that business is right there Infront of their eyes and puts off the vaccinated from wanting to dine there.
"Unfortunately the business owners who support these measures (despite being caught between a rock and a hard place) need to be taught a hard lesson.
"The marketplace will punish you (and rightly so) your businesses will be destroyed if you don’t stand up to these measures and simply refuse to enforce them.
"Covid is 5G radiation poisoning. Lets expose this truth on fb. We need warriors to join the fb group and fight there too: https://m.facebook.com/groups/2009416795874901?group_view_referrer=search"
Source: https://t.me/covidvaccineexemption
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