Chemical Abortions Affect Every Person - Dr. William Lile & Abigail Forman - Freedom Alive® Ep188

Dr. William Lile is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and he’s known as the “Pro-Life Doc.” Abigail Forman is a researcher and policy analyst with Liberty Counsel Action. On this episode, both Dr. Lile and Abigail discuss chemical abortions and the harms to women as well to every person that consumes water.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered July 12, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm