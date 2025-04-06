Yemen: Ballistic missile targeted US Aircraft Carrier Truman & US supply ship - Houthi spox

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemen engaged warships 'for hours' to stop potential attacks on country
Ballistic missile targeted American supply ship and aircraft carrier Truman — Houthi spox
Adding, next day, April 5th:
Iran has notified Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain that any US support in the event of an attack, including providing its airspace for US aircraft to fly over, will be qualified by Tehran as an act of aggression by the designated states.