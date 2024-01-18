Create New Account
Putin/Russian military warn that the US plan to carry out a PLANDEMIC, to rig US elections
The Prisoner
8938 Subscribers
549 views
Published 16 hours ago

In the midst of the WHO/WEF ramping up rhetoric about Disease X, Putin/Russian MIL warn that the US plan to manufacture another biological crisis, and use mail-in voting to rig elections.

Putin accuses the Deep State of orchestrating the covid pandemic to steal the 2020 election, and claims they are going to try it again.

Source @zeeemedia/Aussie Cossack

Keywords
usaputindisease xrigged electionplandemic

