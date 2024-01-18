Putin/Russian military warn that the US plan to carry out a PLANDEMIC, to rig US elections

In the midst of the WHO/WEF ramping up rhetoric about Disease X, Putin/Russian MIL warn that the US plan to manufacture another biological crisis, and use mail-in voting to rig elections.
Putin accuses the Deep State of orchestrating the covid pandemic to steal the 2020 election, and claims they are going to try it again.
Source @zeeemedia/Aussie Cossack
