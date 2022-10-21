Duck Farmer Testimonial

In the summer of 2017, a duck farmer in Pennsylvania, USA, phoned me up and told me his ducks no longer suffered from an internal growth in their intestines, where puss would seep out. He also stated, that their dressing (their feathers) were looking much more healthy and shining beautiful after starting living off the water from the Vortex Water Revitalizer.





This was 2-3 month after installing a Vortex Water Revitalizer Copper Model. After another 2 months, he phoned me again and this time, he told me about his lagoon, where all the duck manure would flow into, when cleaning the duck buildings.





Since 1985, when he got this farm, this lagoon has been stinking up his place.





Now, after 5-6 month of using the Vortex Water Revitalizer, while hosing down the duck buildings washing away the manure following his normal schedule, the stink from the lagoon has gone completely.





No smell he said! His wife confirmed this and is now enjoying fresh air, when opening the windows in the farm house regardless of the wind direction. 35 years of stink gone in 5-6 months!





