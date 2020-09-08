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WHO IS THE WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
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165 views • September 08, 2020
WHO is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus? A revolutionary communist (aren't they all?) member of the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) WHO was considered a terrorist organization (surprise!) as a political arm of a minority ethnic group, WHO conducted systematic discrimination and human rights abuses against the majority ethnic group.
It’s this kind of people that are promoted to positions of power, to keep the system corrupted, in line with the Talmudic Luciferians.
NO MORE!
It’s this kind of people that are promoted to positions of power, to keep the system corrupted, in line with the Talmudic Luciferians.
NO MORE!
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