Dr. BryanArdis Show | Mold, Blue Light & The Devil with Daniel Huber

Could mold and blue light be silently destroying your health and your mind? In this powerful episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with guest Daniel Huber to expose the devastating psychological and physical impacts of hidden mold exposure and the dangers of constant blue light from screens and LED lighting. Daniel shares his personal journey of overcoming mold toxicity, life-threatening symptoms, and how it led him to become an advocate for children's mental health and suicide prevention.