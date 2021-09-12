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THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON MEDIA - DIGITAL DISCONNECT
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100 views • September 12, 2021
The latest science is showing unequivocally that entertainment media is hitting the brains of our young people (and all of us) just like a drug addiction. Thanks be to God who gives us the victory!
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