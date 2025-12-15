Communication is Key in RE!

Well, good afternoon, everyone. This is Chris Berger. It’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, we talk about communication in real estate transactions, and that’s the one thing we really take for granted because we just expect that it’s going to happen.

I came across something that happened recently with a client that I know, and actually they’re going back and forth as far as the two agents, as far as trying to get an agreed price to purchase the home.





Well, the listing agent is in charge of making the appointments for anyone to come into the home and it’s their responsibility to inform the seller.

And that’s key. so that has to be cleared.





So everybody is pretty much aware of that.





So what happened in this particular instance is that a Sunday morning, an inspector showed up and wanted to inspect the house of this gentleman who was selling his house.

He said, “What are you doing here?”





He says, “Well, I’m here to expect the house.”





And the homeowner says, “I don’t have an offer yet. What are you talking about?”





Well, in reality, they went around and around. The inspector left. The homeowner had wind that an offer was coming in, but nothing was accepted.





So where does all this fault lie?





Well, it’s up to the listing agent to get to the bottom of it and straighten it out.





And once that can be done, cooler heads will prevail, in my opinion, because you don’t need to ruffle the transaction at that point because it really could kill a deal.





So the proper sequence is the buying agent will call the listing agent and say, look, the inspection wants to be made on such-and-such date.





The listing agent will go to the homeowner and say, I’d like to make an appointment with such-and-such date for the inspection once that is cleared goes back to the buying agent the buying agent will actually accompany the inspector to the home and that’s very important so that’s my point.





Keep the lines of communication open!





Contact Chris Berger - https://bergerpoints.com