Bradley Thayer: The Threat of PRC Aggression

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05/28/2022 Bradley Thayer: The threat of PCR is based on their potent economy, technology, and a formidable military. But far more significantly, is the intent to aggress against the rest of the world. And the US has internal unrest and ideological upheaval and a feckless administration, making the CCP think the strategic advantage is on their side now. In this decade, the CCP wants to confront and defeat the United States for its dominant position in international politics.