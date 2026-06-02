SDA Prophet Dreams Of Andrew Henriques Lost At Sea. ProphesyAgainTV Is Leading SDAs To Hell B4 COP

An SDA Prophet In Japan Had a distinct dream of Andrew Henriques of ProphesyAgainTV. In this video Brother David House gives an interpretation regarding the dream that will help the SDA Church understand what God is saying in this prophectic dream. Seventh Day Adventists are in apostasy, especially among those claiming to believe Present Truth. Daniel 2 Image should be a picture, not a statue. Ellen White would rebuke Andrew Henriques if she were alive today. Idolatry among those that believe present truth is not just sad but will bring judgments on their churches or ministries if there is no repentance. STS Evangelism At The Atlanta Beltline. Using Life-Size Image of Daniel 2.





ProphesyAgainTV Pride on Full Display just as Nebuchadnezzar's pride was on full display with his golden image.





"I dreamed that I was on a small boat at sea watching an Andrew Henriques livestream on my phone, only to realise that he himself was also at sea on a jet ski or speedboat in the very same dangerous waters. As I looked up from the stream, I saw massive dark storm clouds, intense thunder and lightning, and pillars of tornados standing on the sea like walls of destruction. Henriques eventually approached our boat while livestreaming himself, and as we crossed paths he looked directly at me and angrily said, “So it’s you,” revealing that he recognised me and my work. The dream then suddenly shifted to an 18 wheeler truck driven by a trucker man. Inside the truck was a red tapestry hanging behind the driver’s seat with business details written on it, including what appeared to be a Texas address, a city beginning with “West,” and a zip code. I attempted to wake up and write down the information before forgetting it, only to later realise that my first awakening was itself part of the dream, and I had never actually written the address down in reality."





Have you seen the following EGW and AT Jones statements before?





The Jews tried to stop the proclamation of the message that had been predicted in the Word of God; but prophecy must be fulfilled. The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when HE appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





Ellen White says Elijah is a HE, that's a man





And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall PROPHESY, your old men shall dream DREAMS, your young men shall see VISIONS!” GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.3





Thank the Lord, he is NOT GOING TO BE CONTENT much longer with ONE PROPHET! HE WILL HAVE MORE. He has done a wonderful work with one. And having done such a great work with one, what in the world will he do when he gets a LOT OF THEM? GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.4





“And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my Spirit. And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke. The SUN shall be TURNED INTO DARKNESS, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered: for in Mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the Lord hath said, and in the remnant whom the Lord shall call.” GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.5





Have you seen these statements before?









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