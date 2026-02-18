The Season’s First Sprouts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, February 18th. Well, I’ve got sprouts; lots of sprouts. I’ve got arugula, cucumbers, basil, edamame and winged beans. Let’s take a look back, to Sunday.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:27Checking on the first sprouts
01:17Grow room plants are doing well, too
02:00Office plants are thriving
03:11Monday morning’s new growth
05:04Rescuing the freeze-damaged Aloe
06:57Checking on the Avocado Tree damage
07:53Tulip bulbs are sprouting
10:03Replacing ferns with Marigold seeds
12:59Checking in on Monday’s growth
14:44Tuesday, and seedlings are looking great!
16:15Wednesday, and we’re on our way!
17:49A walk in the park
18:45Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山