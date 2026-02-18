BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Season’s First Sprouts
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
64 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, February 18th. Well, I’ve got sprouts; lots of sprouts. I’ve got arugula, cucumbers, basil, edamame and winged beans. Let’s take a look back, to Sunday.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll   

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:27Checking on the first sprouts

01:17Grow room plants are doing well, too

02:00Office plants are thriving

03:11Monday morning’s new growth

05:04Rescuing the freeze-damaged Aloe

06:57Checking on the Avocado Tree damage

07:53Tulip bulbs are sprouting

10:03Replacing ferns with Marigold seeds

12:59Checking in on Monday’s growth

14:44Tuesday, and seedlings are looking great!

16:15Wednesday, and we’re on our way!

17:49A walk in the park

18:45Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

The Coming Storm: From supermarket shelves to survival mode

Ramon Tomey
The survivalist&#8217;s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

The survivalist’s superweed: Why dandelion is emergency gold

HRS Editors
Winter&#8217;s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Winter’s hidden dangers: A guide to six cold weather injuries and how to stay safe

Zoey Sky
Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Harmonic Resurrection: A wake-up call to reclaim sovereignty in a collapsing world

Kevin Hughes
The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity&#8217;s soul

The Unseen War: Exposing the Beast System and the war against humanity’s soul

Kevin Hughes
Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Prep Like Noah: Decentralizing for survival in the days of chaos

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy