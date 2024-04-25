Understanding the COVID AGENDA

Created over 3 years ago - this video looks at how the globalists' false
pandemic (a plandemic) created enough alarm to bypass all safety protocols in
mounting an effective response to the outbreak of what has been termed SARS COV2. Standard safety measures were abandoned,
allowing experimental mRNA vaccines to go to market, despite warnings.
Hidden from the public were numerous findings showing adverse and
life-threatening effects occurring 3-6 months after administering mRNA
vaccines. Leading doctors and researchers were sounding the alarm back then as they are now - as our understanding of this weapons system has matured - now pointing to a parallel deployment of nano-tech graphene oxide into the bloodstream of literally billions today. It nonetheless is helpful to take a retrospective view - particularly with respect to the PCR test kits which were ordered well in advance of the outbreak and have been proven to be contaminated with pathogens. This is a watershed criminal operation that continues to get exposed - plain to see by those who have eyes to see - and hearts to care
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.