Hillary Clinton Spy Operation Scandal - Spying on Trump! || Judicial Watch

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“Was the Defense Department’s DARPA funding and information misused by the Clinton campaign to spy on the Trump White House?”
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that it received 127 pages of records from the Georgia Institute of Technology of communications among four individuals. These records reveal that the individuals, who are mentioned in the Durham probe indictment of Michael Sussmann, worked with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2016-2021. The documents also suggest the group was interested in targeting then-Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon.
Judicial Watch obtained the records through an October 13, 2021, Georgia Open Records Act request for records of communication among Rodney Joffe, April Lorenzen, David Dagon, and Manos Antonakakis.
SEE ARTICLE
https://www.judicialwatch.org/tech-operatives-hillary-clinton-campaign/