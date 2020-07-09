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Natural Sunscreen Tips: Avoiding Toxic Sunscreen Ingredients
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2607 views • July 09, 2020
Read here: http://ghc.us/1r4 or watch this video to see Dr. Group expose harmful, toxic ingredients found in many sunscreens. Find out what chemicals to avoid and get great natural sunscreen tips.
An investigation by the Environmental Working Group found that 60% of sunscreens currently on the market are not as safe and effective as you may think. Most of them actually contain harmful chemicals that can damage your skin and even cause cancer. Even the best of intentions require diligence and effort, so when you reach for that skin lotion “with SPF,” this summer make sure you’re getting the protection you need and not leaving yourself exposed.
Learn More about 5 Dangerous Chemicals in Sunscreen:
https://ghc.us/1r5
Learn More about Natural Sunscreen Alternatives:
https://ghc.us/15-
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
An investigation by the Environmental Working Group found that 60% of sunscreens currently on the market are not as safe and effective as you may think. Most of them actually contain harmful chemicals that can damage your skin and even cause cancer. Even the best of intentions require diligence and effort, so when you reach for that skin lotion “with SPF,” this summer make sure you’re getting the protection you need and not leaving yourself exposed.
Learn More about 5 Dangerous Chemicals in Sunscreen:
https://ghc.us/1r5
Learn More about Natural Sunscreen Alternatives:
https://ghc.us/15-
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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