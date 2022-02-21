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NATO Challenged: Putin Recognizes Independence of Ukrainian Separatists
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480 views • February 21, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his nation’s citizens today in a long-televised address in response to the Ukrainian crisis. Mr. Putin presented a lengthy history of Ukraine’s connection to Russia. At the end of his remarks, the Russian president recognized two pro-Russia Ukrainian provinces as independent states. His action immediately set up a showdown with NATO.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/21/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/21/22.
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