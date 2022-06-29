Russia Admits the Kremenchuk Mall Was Collateral Damage as They Destroyed a US/NATO Weapons Depot

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Jun 28, 2022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia hit a weapons and ammunition site that Ukraine uses to receive American weapons.
Lavrov said the Kremenchuk shopping mall caught of fire after American weapons exploded from impact of a Russian missile.
He made it clear America and Europe keeps funneling weapons into Ukraine because they do not want the war to end, he also made it clear civilians are suffering from America filling the area with more weapons.
Related video:
Russia Lavrov blames America for Kremenchuk Ukraine attack English
Dean Morton YouTube
subtitles.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7HTcnOnIX4
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