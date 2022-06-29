Russia Admits the Kremenchuk Mall Was Collateral Damage as They Destroyed a US/NATO Weapons Depot

Jun 28, 2022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia hit a weapons and ammunition site that Ukraine uses to receive American weapons.

Lavrov said the Kremenchuk shopping mall caught of fire after American weapons exploded from impact of a Russian missile.

He made it clear America and Europe keeps funneling weapons into Ukraine because they do not want the war to end, he also made it clear civilians are suffering from America filling the area with more weapons.

Related video:





Russia Lavrov blames America for Kremenchuk Ukraine attack English

Dean Morton YouTube

subtitles.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7HTcnOnIX4





Please follow me on Social Media





Paypal Donations:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda





Contact me: [email protected]





GlobalAgenda @Locals

https://locals.com/member/GlobalAgenda





GlobalAgenda on Gettr

https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda





GlobalAgenda on Gab

https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda





BD007Marky on Twitter

https://twitter.com/BD007Marky





TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...





My new YouTube Channel

A Dose of Canadian Truth

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...





GlobalAgenda on BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...





GlobalAgenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...





Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda





Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/





Global Agenda on Flote

https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda