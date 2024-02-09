Create New Account
Weird PsyOps - Programming Generations
GoneDark
188 Subscribers
74 views
Published 15 hours ago

Build your dream mate using an advanced computer.  AI or Real.  Where have we heard that before?  Oh yeah, same story for many decades and generations.  Battle for your mind is weird science using weird psyops.

news stars media tv psyops programming movies weird curious provocative

