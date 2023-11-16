WEF Agenda 21_2030_ We’ll Own You And We’ll Be Happy

What would a real supervillain who controls the weather and the viral bugs look like? Would he have a German accent and dress up in a costume like in Hollyweird? Or be super smart with a crazy laugh and a podgy dad-bod? Or, have a Zionist alter ego and an army of kiddy-killing toy soldiers?
Hurricane Otis Recovery: https://hurricaneotisrecovery.com
Hurricane Otis GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8173f74e
Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers
Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn: https://anarchapulco.com
Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.