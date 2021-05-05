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PROPHECY UPDATE MAY 5, 2021 - THE PRE-TRIBULATION RAPTURE
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130 views • May 05, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell explains the Pre-Tribulation Rapture. The Pre-Tribulation Rapture is the Message for the Last Days. The message for these last days is that all the pleasures of the world are soon to evaporate in a holocaust that will almost destroy all human life and the only escape is to turn to Christ, become a part of the bride of Christ, and then you will be raptured before the Day of the Lord bursts upon the world.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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