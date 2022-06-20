X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Economic Playbook is Known, BIS Makes Another Move, Countermeasures in Place

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2803a - June 17, 2022

[CB] Economic Playbook Is Known, BIS Makes Another Move, Countermeasures In Place

The economy is in free fall, and no matter what the [CB] or [JB] do they cannot stop the accelerated economic destruction. Texas is seeing electricity prices increase rapidly. The [DS] prepares for what is coming. The BIS sets everything in motion. Countermeasures are in place.

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