X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Economic Playbook is Known, BIS Makes Another Move, Countermeasures in Place

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2803a - June 17, 2022
[CB] Economic Playbook Is Known, BIS Makes Another Move, Countermeasures In Place
The economy is in free fall, and no matter what the [CB] or [JB] do they cannot stop the accelerated economic destruction. Texas is seeing electricity prices increase rapidly. The [DS] prepares for what is coming. The BIS sets everything in motion. Countermeasures are in place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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